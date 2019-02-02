WATCH: Punxsutawney Phil makes his forecast for 2019

Saturday was Groundhog Day, which means the fabled "Prognosticator of Prognosticators," Punxsutawney Phil, came out at sunrise for his annual weather prediction at Gobbler's Knob in Pennsylvania.

WASHINGTON — It’s Groundhog Day 2019, which means the fabled “Prognosticator of Prognosticators,” Punxsutawney Phil, came out at sunrise for his annual weather prediction at Gobbler’s Knob in Pennsylvania.

Members of Punxsutawney Phil’s inner circle revealed spring is coming early.

Handlers for Pennsylvania’s most famous prognosticating groundhog say he didn’t see his shadow when the sun rose Saturday.

The festivities have their origin in a German legend that says if a furry rodent casts a shadow on Feb. 2, winter continues. If not, spring comes early.

In reality, Phil’s prediction is decided ahead of time by the group on Gobbler’s Knob, a tiny hill just outside Punxsutawney. That’s about 65 miles northeast of Pittsburgh.

Watch the festivities below.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.