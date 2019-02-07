Police: DC man arrested in connection to Southeast shooting

A Southwest D.C. man has been arrested and charged in connection to a Southeast shooting that left five people injured Monday, including a child.

D.C. police say 30-year-old Ronnell Rashickle Offutt was arrested and charged with assault with a dangerous weapon on Wednesday.

Offutt allegedly had a handgun as he was walking past a crowded bus stop in the 2300 block of Pennsylvania Avenue. Police say Offutt fired shots shortly before 5:30 p.m. and then fled the scene.

Four men were hit by bullets and a young girl was cut by broken glass. They were taken to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

