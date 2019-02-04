202
Home » Washington, DC News » 5 injured, including child,…

5 injured, including child, in SE bus stop shooting

By Dan Friedell February 4, 2019 11:51 pm 02/04/2019 11:51pm
21 Shares

WASHINGTON — Four men and a child were hurt Monday evening when someone opened fire on a bus stop in Southeast D.C.

At 5:15 p.m., police report an African-American man, about six feet tall, with shoulder-length dreadlocks, was walking past a crowded bus stop at the corner of Pennsylvania Avenue and Minnesota Avenue S.E. when he began shooting.

Four men were hit by bullets and a young girl was cut by broken glass.

In an unrelated incident, the police are also investigating a shooting in Northwest D.C. at the intersection of Georgia Avenue and Columbia Road that happened just before 9:30 p.m..

If you have any information about either the shooting, call the D.C. police anonymous tip line at 202-727-9099 or text them at 50411.

Below is a map where the bus stop shooting took place:

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

More News

Topics:
bus stop shooting crime Local News Washington, DC News
Advertiser Content


800
Recommended
Latest

Don't Miss

Wolf Trap reveals summer lineup

Nas and Kacey Musgraves are just some of the artists performing this summer at the rustic Virginia venue. See who else is in Wolf Trap's summer lineup.

500

Federal News Network

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500