5 injured, including child, in SE bus stop shooting

WASHINGTON — Four men and a child were hurt Monday evening when someone opened fire on a bus stop in Southeast D.C.

At 5:15 p.m., police report an African-American man, about six feet tall, with shoulder-length dreadlocks, was walking past a crowded bus stop at the corner of Pennsylvania Avenue and Minnesota Avenue S.E. when he began shooting.

Four men were hit by bullets and a young girl was cut by broken glass.

Shooting at 17:17 hrs in the area of Pennsylvania Ave. SE/Minnesota Ave. SE. Lookout for B/M, 6’0″, shoulder length dreadlocks, gray shirt, blue pants last seen on foot towards Minnesota Ave SE. pic.twitter.com/02aAOnWyH1 — DC Police Department (@DCPoliceDept) February 4, 2019

In an unrelated incident, the police are also investigating a shooting in Northwest D.C. at the intersection of Georgia Avenue and Columbia Road that happened just before 9:30 p.m..

If you have any information about either the shooting, call the D.C. police anonymous tip line at 202-727-9099 or text them at 50411.

Below is a map where the bus stop shooting took place:

