202
Home » Washington, DC News » Arrest made in 2015…

Arrest made in 2015 DC homicide case

By Alejandro Alvarez | @aletweetsnews February 26, 2019 10:06 am 02/26/2019 10:06am
Share

WASHINGTON — A man has been arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of a man in Southwest D.C. three and a half years ago.

The D.C. police said Joshua Artis, 29, of Woodbridge, Virginia, was taken into custody on Monday.

He is implicated in the death of 28-year-old Ryan Matthew Addison, who was shot in the 200 block of Elmira Street in Southwest just after midnight on Aug. 11, 2015. Addison was taken to a hospital, where he later died.

Artis faces a charge of first-degree murder while armed.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

More News

Topics:
crime elmira street homicide Joshua Artis Local News Ryan Matthew Addison southwest DC Washington, DC News woodbridge
800
Recommended
Latest

Don't Miss

March Entertainment Guide 2019

A roundup of fun events around the D.C. area during the month of March.

500

Federal News Network

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!