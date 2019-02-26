Arrest made in 2015 DC homicide case

The D.C. police said Joshua Artis, 29, of Woodbridge, Virginia, was taken into custody on Monday.

WASHINGTON — A man has been arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of a man in Southwest D.C. three and a half years ago.

The D.C. police said Joshua Artis, 29, of Woodbridge, Virginia, was taken into custody on Monday.

He is implicated in the death of 28-year-old Ryan Matthew Addison, who was shot in the 200 block of Elmira Street in Southwest just after midnight on Aug. 11, 2015. Addison was taken to a hospital, where he later died.

Artis faces a charge of first-degree murder while armed.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.