202.5
Home » Washington, DC News » Investigation underway after 2…

Investigation underway after 2 found dead in burning DC home

By Alejandro Alvarez | @aletweetsnews January 5, 2019 9:30 am 01/05/2019 09:30am
Share

WASHINGTON — Two people are dead following a two-alarm house fire in Southeast D.C. on Saturday morning, and a fire official said they may have been injured by something other than the blaze.

D.C. Fire and EMS said the fire spread across the first floor and basement of a house in the 3300 block of Ely Place, just off Minnesota Avenue Southeast, around 6 a.m. on Saturday.

A second alarm was sounded after a mayday call from a firefighter who fell through the floor of the single-story building, the department tweeted. The firefighter was safely removed and left the scene uninjured.

Two adults, a man and a woman, were found dead inside the home. Their identities had not been made public as of Saturday morning.

Vito Maggiolo, a spokesman for D.C. Fire and EMS, said the victims may have suffered injuries “as a result of something other than fire.” An investigation into the cause of the fire was underway.

WTOP’s John Domen reported crews had originally responded to another structure fire near the intersection of 34th and D streets, around the corner from the incident on Ely Place. That fire led to four people being displaced. There were no injuries.

Minnesota Avenue Southeast remained closed in both directions between D and E streets near Fort Circle Park due to ongoing fire department activity. For the latest road closures and traffic conditions, see WTOP’s traffic page and follow WTOP Traffic on Twitter.

Below is the area of the incident:

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

More News

Topics:
DC Fire and EMS fire Local News Minnesota Avenue southeast dc Washington, DC News Washington, DC Traffic
700

Other Galleries

See our other photo and media galleries

Recommended
Latest
600
January entertainment guide 2019
2019 celebrity deaths
19 places to visit in 2019
Today in History: Jan. 5
PHOTOS: World welcomes 2019
Best local photos of 2018
Top photos of 2018
Top 10 DC-area weather events in 2018
Top local sports moments
Celebrity birthdays Jan. 30-Dec. 5
Tragedy and triumph: 2018’s most notable local news stories
2018 local deaths of note
An Olympics, an election and investigations: 2018’s biggest national stories
10 best places to retire in the South
A journey through 2018’s top pop culture moments
Images of 2018: A world in motion
Indonesia's December tsunami
Christmas around the world
9 recipes for holiday cocktails
Remembering Penny Marshall
Most notable quotes of 2018
Former President George HW Bush laid to rest in Texas
Lying in state at Capitol
Life of George HW Bush
Best time of the year for every home improvement project
Recipes for cold days: Winter comfort foods
Where to take the family while they visit DC
Travel trends
15 warm and hearty soup recipes
30 slow cooker recipes to keep you warm (and full)