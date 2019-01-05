Investigation underway after 2 found dead in burning DC home

Two people are dead following a two-alarm house fire in Southeast D.C. on Saturday morning, and a fire official says they may have been injured by something other than the blaze.

A fire in the 3300 block of Ely Place in Southeast D.C. left two people dead shortly before dawn on Saturday. (WTOP/John Domen)

WASHINGTON — Two people are dead following a two-alarm house fire in Southeast D.C. on Saturday morning, and a fire official said they may have been injured by something other than the blaze.

D.C. Fire and EMS said the fire spread across the first floor and basement of a house in the 3300 block of Ely Place, just off Minnesota Avenue Southeast, around 6 a.m. on Saturday.

A second alarm was sounded after a mayday call from a firefighter who fell through the floor of the single-story building, the department tweeted. The firefighter was safely removed and left the scene uninjured.

Two adults, a man and a woman, were found dead inside the home. Their identities had not been made public as of Saturday morning.

Vito Maggiolo, a spokesman for D.C. Fire and EMS, said the victims may have suffered injuries “as a result of something other than fire.” An investigation into the cause of the fire was underway.

WTOP’s John Domen reported crews had originally responded to another structure fire near the intersection of 34th and D streets, around the corner from the incident on Ely Place. That fire led to four people being displaced. There were no injuries.

Minnesota Avenue Southeast remained closed in both directions between D and E streets near Fort Circle Park due to ongoing fire department activity. For the latest road closures and traffic conditions, see WTOP’s traffic page and follow WTOP Traffic on Twitter.

Below is the area of the incident:

