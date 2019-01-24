Teen shot outside of DC Metro station

D.C. police said a teenage boy was shot in the leg outside of the Southern Avenue Metro station after an argument just before midnight Tuesday.

WASHINGTON — A teenage boy is recovering after being shot in the leg outside of the Southern Avenue Metro station.

D.C. police said the shooting happened just before midnight on Tuesday, after an argument between the boy and another person.

The boy has non-life threatening injuries. No arrests have been made.

Below is a map where the shooting happened.

