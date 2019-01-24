202
Home » Washington, DC News » Teen shot outside of…

Teen shot outside of DC Metro station

By Teddy Gelman January 24, 2019 8:44 am 01/24/2019 08:44am
Share

WASHINGTON — A teenage boy is recovering after being shot in the leg outside of the Southern Avenue Metro station.

D.C. police said the shooting happened just before midnight on Tuesday, after an argument between the boy and another person.

The boy has non-life threatening injuries. No arrests have been made.

Below is a map where the shooting happened.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

More News

Topics:
crime DC Shooting Local News Southern Avenue Metro Station Tracking Metro 24/7 Washington, DC News
Advertiser Content


800
Recommended
Latest

Don't Miss

‘Black Panther’ wins top prize at SAG Awards

The 25th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards declared "Wakanda forever." See photos from the night.

500

Federal News Network

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500