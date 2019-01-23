Teen charged in stabbing of fellow student at DC charter school

A teen is under arrest and charged with stabbing his classmate after a fight in their high school bathroom.

The 17-year-old E.L. Haynes Public Charter School student is being charged as a juvenile with assault with a dangerous weapon and is not being named.

Officers quickly identified the teen as a suspect in the Tuesday morning stabbing, D.C. Police Chief Peter Newsham said.

The altercation happened in a bathroom of the school located in the Petworth neighborhood of Northwest D.C., Newsham said.

The injured 15-year-old student is expected to survive.

In a letter home to parents, school CEO Hilary Darilek wrote, “We are saddened by this event, and we know this singular incident is not reflective of our community and our values.”

