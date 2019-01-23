202
Teen charged in stabbing of fellow student at DC charter school

By Megan Cloherty | @ClohertyWTOP January 23, 2019
WASHINGTON — A teen is under arrest and charged with stabbing his classmate after a fight in their high school bathroom.

The 17-year-old E.L. Haynes Public Charter School student is being charged as a juvenile with assault with a dangerous weapon and is not being named.

Officers quickly identified the teen as a suspect in the Tuesday morning stabbing, D.C. Police Chief Peter Newsham said.

The altercation happened in a bathroom of the school located in the Petworth neighborhood of Northwest D.C., Newsham said.

The injured 15-year-old student is expected to survive.

In a letter home to parents, school CEO Hilary Darilek wrote, “We are saddened by this event, and we know this singular incident is not reflective of our community and our values.”

Topics:
