Shutdown won’t stop March for Life and Women’s March on Mall next week

WASHINGTON — Several marches scheduled on the National Mall next week will go on, even if the partial government shutdown does, too.

“Permits allowing events to take place will be issued for First Amendment demonstrations on the National Mall whose applications were submitted prior to the lapse of appropriations,” National Park Service spokesman Mike Litterst told WTOP. “These include the Indigenous People’s March and March For Life on Jan. 18, and the Women’s March on Jan. 19.”

The first Indigenous People’s March will start with an 8 a.m. gathering outside the Building of Interior Affairs, at 1849 C St. NW. After a 9 a.m. prayer, there will be a 10 a.m. march to an 11 a.m. rally at Henry Bacon Park near the Lincoln Memorial.

March for Life events begin at 11 a.m. at 12th Street between Madison Drive and Jefferson Drive with a musical performance, followed by a noon rally. The 1 p.m. march begins on Constitution Avenue between 12th and 14th streets and continues to the Supreme Court and the U.S. Capitol.

On Twitter, March for Life organizers wrote “We have marched for life every year since 1974. We will not let rain, snow or a government shutdown stop us. Abortion is the greatest human rights abuse of our day and we will keep marching until it is unthinkable.”

People are asked to gather for the Women’s March at 10 a.m. on the National Mall between 12th and Third streets. The march will begin at 11 a.m., followed by a 1:30 p.m. rally at Constitution Gardens.

A note on the Women’s March webpage reads: “They can shut down the government but they can’t shut down the #WomensWave! This is a First Amendment protected activity — shutdown or no shutdown, we are marching.”

Litterst said security will be provided for all three events.

“As with all events on the Mall, the National Park Service and the United States Park Police will ensure public safety and the protection of park resources during the events,” he said.

