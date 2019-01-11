202.5
Home » Washington, DC News » Couples celebrate as DC…

Couples celebrate as DC resumes issuing marriage licenses as shutdown continues

By John Aaron | @JohnAaronWTOP January 11, 2019 2:57 pm 01/11/2019 02:57pm
Share
Dan Pollock and Danielle Geanacopoulos, of New York City, celebrated their wedding on Dec. 29 and now hope to make things official through D.C.’s Office of the Secretary, which is issuing the licenses. (WTOP/John Aaron)

WASHINGTON — Couples are again able to get married in the District.

Mayor Muriel Bowser signed emergency legislation Friday giving her the authority to issue marriage licenses during the partial federal government shutdown. D.C.’s courts had previously determined they were unable to issue licenses as they did not fit the definition of essential services.

Caitlin Walters said she and her fiancé, Kirk Kasa, both from New York City, were “really relieved and excited” that the issue was resolved before their Feb. 2 wedding in D.C.

“We went to Catholic University,” Walters said. “We’re doing our ceremony on campus actually, so

Related Gallery

PHOTOS: Government shutdown

The standoff over President Donald Trump’s demand for $5 billion to build a border wall with Mexico has resulted in a government shutdown that is running well into 2019. See photos.
it was very important to us.” Sh hopes the shutdown ends by the couple’s wedding date so friends and family can enjoy museums and trash-free parks.

The bill signing came in the nick of time for Claire O’Rourke, who is set to be married to Sam Bockenhauer on Saturday. However, the shutdown is still affecting them. “We had planned to take our wedding portraits at the National Portrait Gallery, which unfortunately is also part of the shutdown,” O’Rourke said. They hope to use the National Building Museum instead.

Dan Pollock and Danielle Geanacopoulos, of New York City, celebrated their wedding on Dec. 29 and now hope to make things official through D.C.’s Office of the Secretary, which is issuing the licenses. “Hopefully we’ll be fully married after two long weeks,” Geanacopoulos said.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Stories

Topics:
john aaron Local News LOVE Act muriel bowser shutdown Washington, DC News
Advertiser Content


800
Recommended
Latest

Don't Miss

Slow cooker recipes

Looking for a meal that's easy to make in your slow cooker? Here are some ideas.

500

Federal News Network

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500