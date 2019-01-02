2 arrested in fatal shooting on Benning Road in DC

The D.C. police have arrested two men in a shooting that left a man dead and two teens wounded last week.

WASHINGTON — The D.C. police have arrested two men in a shooting that left a man dead and two teens wounded last week.

On Wednesday, the police said in a statement, they arrested Alonzo Brown, 21, and Stephon Evans, 18, both of Northeast, and charged them with first-degree murder while armed.

The shooting happened Saturday, Jan. 12, on Benning Road in Northeast, near Maryland Avenue. Michael Taylor, 22, of Northeast, died at a hospital later; two teenagers, one 18 years old and the other 16, were treated for their injuries.

Below is a map of where the shooting occurred.

