19-year-old man killed as DC starts new year with shootings

WASHINGTON — A 19-year-old man was killed Tuesday night in one of several shootings that happened around D.C. on the first of the new year.

Shamar Marbury, of Northeast D.C., was shot and killed in Southeast D.C., not far from the D.C.-Maryland border. D.C. police are investigating his death as a homicide.

Police said officers were called to the 4200 block of Barnaby Road Southeast around 8:43 p.m. Tuesday for the report of a shooting. When they arrived, they found a man with multiple gunshot wounds inside a residential building.

Marbury suffered life-threatening injuries and was taken to a hospital, where he later died.

Below is a map of the area where Marbury was found with gunshot wounds.

In a separate shooting earlier Tuesday, a bystander is in critical condition after he was hit by a stray bullet during a shooting in Northwest D.C. The shots were fired after a dispute erupted between two groups, according to police. A 20-year-old was arrested Wednesday in connection to that shooting.

D.C. saw an increase in homicides last year: There were 160 homicides in 2018, up from 116 in 2017.

