Woman dead after Northwest DC row house fire

WASHINGTON — A woman has died after a Northwest D.C. home without working smoke detectors caught fire Tuesday night, D.C. Fire and EMS officials said.

The woman was rescued from the burning two-story row house after a fire broke out on the first floor just after 7 p.m. The home, on the 1800 block of North Capitol Street Northwest, did not have working smoke detectors, said D.C. Fire spokesman Vito Maggiolo.

The woman was taken to the hospital with critical injuries, but she later died.

No other injuries were reported.

Update Working Fire 1800 block N. Capitol St NW. Fire 1st floor 2 story row house. 1 victim rescued by #DCsBravest and being transported to hospital. Bulk of fire knocked down. pic.twitter.com/3Vzoy882NG — DC Fire and EMS (@dcfireems) December 5, 2018

Update Working Fire 1800 block N. Capitol St NW. 1 adult female victim was rescued by #DCsBravest & transported to hospital suffering what appeared to be critical injuries. Fire contained to 1st floor & under control. No other injuries reported. pic.twitter.com/5uJjrf20NH — DC Fire and EMS (@dcfireems) December 5, 2018

The fire was contained to the first floor and under control by 8 p.m.

Officials are still investigating the cause of the fire.

