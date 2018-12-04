202.5
Home » Washington, DC News » Woman dead after Northwest…

Woman dead after Northwest DC row house fire

By Madeleine Simon December 4, 2018 10:18 pm 12/04/2018 10:18pm
Share
The home, on the 1800 block of North Capitol Street Northwest, did not have working smoke detectors, said D.C. Fire spokesman Vito Maggiolo. (Courtesy D.C. Fire and EMS via Twitter)

WASHINGTON — A woman has died after a Northwest D.C. home without working smoke detectors caught fire Tuesday night, D.C. Fire and EMS officials said.

The woman was rescued from the burning two-story row house after a fire broke out on the first floor just after 7 p.m. The home, on the 1800 block of North Capitol Street Northwest, did not have working smoke detectors, said D.C. Fire spokesman Vito Maggiolo.

The woman was taken to the hospital with critical injuries, but she later died.

No other injuries were reported.

The fire was contained to the first floor and under control by 8 p.m.

Officials are still investigating the cause of the fire.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2018 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

More News

Topics:
DC Fire and EMS house fire Local News north capitol street northwest dc smoking detectors Washington, DC News
Advertiser Content


800
Recommended
Latest

Don't Miss

Holiday cleaning hacks: Tips to get your home ready for celebrations

Follow these handy tips to reduce stress and cleaning time before you throw your holiday parties.

500

Federal News Network

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500