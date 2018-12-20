Man charged after exposing himself to kids on Red Line train

William S. Dienno, 31, allegedly exposed himself to two 12-year-olds through the train windows after he exited the train at Gallery Place, say Metro Transit Police.

WASHINGTON — A man was arrested and charged after exposing himself to two 12-year-olds in a Red Line train Tuesday afternoon.

A girl said she and a friend were riding a train between Woodley Park and Gallery Place shortly before 5 p.m. when William S. Dienno, 31, approached them, police said.

Dienno asked the girl whether he can have sex with her, requested sex from the 12-year-old boy and asked them other inappropriate questions of a sexual nature, according to a news release from Metro Transit Police.

Before Dienno left the train at Gallery Place, he exposed himself to them through the train windows, police said.

Dienno was identified through video surveillance after the juveniles gave officers a description of the suspect.

Transit police located Dienno in the food court area of Union Station. Dienno is believed to have evaded fares multiple times that day, according to Metro Transit Police.

Dienno faces charges of lewd, indecent or obscene acts.

