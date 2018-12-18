202.5
Following repairs, Fort Dupont Drive reopens to drivers

By Hallie Mellendorf December 18, 2018 11:28 pm 12/18/2018 11:28pm
The sunrise as seen from Fort Dupont National Park in SE D.C. (Courtesy Justin Udo)

WASHINGTON — The National Park Service reopened Fort Dupont Drive in Fort Dupont Park in Southeast on Sunday after finishing up repairs.

The road received new asphalt, paint markings, and a cleaning of its drainage systems.

“Completing this roadwork is going to provide relief to everyone who visits Fort Dupont Park,” said Superintendent Tara Morrison in a news release. “We’re looking forward to rehabilitating Fort Davis Drive and other park roads once it’s warm enough to start laying asphalt again.”

The renovations to Fort Dupont Drive mark the completion of the first phase of an ongoing project to resurface all of the roads in Fort Dupont Park.

