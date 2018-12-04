Expect more road closures for George HW Bush’s procession on Wed.

The funeral procession for former President George H.W. Bush will close a number of roads across the Metropolitan area on Wednesday as the late president's body is brought to the National Cathedral for services.

“The motorcade is going to move relatively quickly, so any road closures that we have, we don’t anticipate they’re going to last very long,” D.C. chief of police Peter Newsham said. “So my advice to any driver who sees this is to just stand by be patient, and better yet if you can plan ahead and avoid it, that’s probably your best-case scenario.”

In a release last week, the United States Secret Service said this would be a coordinated effort on the part of local, state and federal law enforcement and public safety agencies to handle road closures and direct the public while the funeral motorcade makes its way from the Capitol rotunda to the memorial service in Northwest D.C.

The Capitol rotunda was open for the public on Tuesday to view Bush lying in state. (WTOP/Melissa Howell)

Wednesday, Dec. 5

On Wednesday, Dec. 5, the former President’s motorcade will depart from the U.S. Capitol for the National Cathedral in Northwest. Road closures between the Capitol and National Cathedral will begin at 9:15 a.m. and will last until around 11 a.m. Again, expect heavy traffic delays and closures along side roads during this time.

The motorcade will travel the following route:

Motorcade will depart the U.S. Capitol via Delaware Avenue NE

Left on Constitution Avenue NW

Right on Pennsylvania Avenue NW

Right on 15 th Street NW

Street NW Left on Pennsylvania Avenue NW

Continue on Pennsylvania Avenue NW

Right on 22 nd Street NW

Street NW Left on Massachusetts Avenue NW

Right on Wisconsin Avenue NW

Right into the National Cathedral Complex

Around 11 a.m., the motorcade will prepare to travel from the National Cathedral to Joint Base Andrews. This will bring closures to roads and Interstates between the cathedral and Joint Base Andrews that are expected to last until 1:30 p.m. Expect heavy traffic delays and road closures to side streets once more.

The motorcade will travel the following route:

Motorcade will depart the National Cathedral via Wisconsin Avenue NW

Left on Wisconsin Avenue NW

Left on Massachusetts Avenue NW

Right on Waterside Drive NW

Merge onto Rock Creek Parkway NW

Left on Virginia Avenue NW

Left on Constitution Avenue NW

Right on 17 th Street NW

Street NW Merge on Independence Avenue SW

Right on Maine Avenue SW

Merge onto I-395 / I-695 / I-295 South

Exit Right onto Suitland Parkway

Right on Forestville Road

Cross Allentown Road

Enter Joint Base Andrews via the Maryland Gate

Also expect “emergency no parking” restrictions at the following locations:

Tuesday, Dec. 4, 6 p.m. to Wednesday, Dec. 5, 3 p.m.:

Lowell Street NW between Wisconsin Ave NW and 34th St NW

Wisconsin Ave NW between Massachusetts Ave NW and Lowell St NW. Massachusetts Ave NW between Wisconsin Ave NW and Garfield St NW. Garfield St NW between Massachusetts Ave NW and 34th St NW

34th St NW between Lowell St NW and Garfield St NW. Woodley Rd NW between Wisconsin Ave NW and 34th St NW. 36th St NW between Lowell St NW and Woodley St NW

35th St NW between Lowell St NW and Woodley St NW

Tuesday, Dec. 4, 6 p.m. to Wednesday, Dec. 5, 6 p.m.:

South side of E St NW from New Jersey Ave NW to North Capitol St

Wednesday, Dec. 5, 5 a.m. to 6 p.m.:

North Capitol St from D St to E St

WTOP’s Kristi King and Jack Pointer contributed to this report.

