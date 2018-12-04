202.5
Expect more road closures for George HW Bush’s procession on Wed.

By Zeke Hartner December 4, 2018 6:40 am 12/04/2018 06:40am
WASHINGTON — The funeral procession for former President George H.W. Bush will close a number of roads across the metropolitan area on Wednesday as the late president’s body is taken by motorcade to the National Cathedral.

“The motorcade is going to move relatively quickly, so any road closures that we have, we don’t anticipate they’re going to last very long,” D.C. chief of police Peter Newsham said. “So my advice to any driver who sees this is to just stand by be patient, and better yet if you can plan ahead and avoid it, that’s probably your best-case scenario.”

In a release last week, the United States Secret Service said this would be a coordinated effort on the part of local, state and federal law enforcement and public safety agencies to handle road closures and direct the public while the funeral motorcade makes its way from the Capitol rotunda to the memorial service in Northwest D.C.

The Secret Service said these routes are subject to change. For up-to-the-minute reporting on road closures, be sure to tune in to our on-air broadcast on 103.5 FM on the 8s, check the WTOP Traffic page or listen live here.

Wednesday, Dec. 5

A map tweeted by D.C. police showing road closures for Bush’s motorcade on Wednesday, Dec. 5. (Courtesy MPD)

On Wednesday, Dec. 5, the former President’s motorcade will depart from the U.S. Capitol for the National Cathedral in Northwest. Road closures between the Capitol and National Cathedral will begin at 9:15 a.m. and will last until around 11 a.m. Again, expect heavy traffic delays and closures along side roads during this time.

The motorcade will travel the following route:

  • Motorcade will depart the U.S. Capitol via Delaware Avenue NE
  • Left on Constitution Avenue NW
  • Right on Pennsylvania Avenue NW
  • Right on 15th Street NW
  • Left on Pennsylvania Avenue NW
  • Continue on Pennsylvania Avenue NW
  • Right on 22nd Street NW
  • Left on Massachusetts Avenue NW
  • Right on Wisconsin Avenue NW
  • Right into the National Cathedral Complex

Around 11 a.m., the motorcade will prepare to travel from the National Cathedral to Joint Base Andrews. This will bring closures to roads and Interstates between the cathedral and Joint Base Andrews that are expected to last until 1:30 p.m. Expect heavy traffic delays and road closures to side streets once more.

The motorcade will travel the following route:

  • Motorcade will depart the National Cathedral via Wisconsin Avenue NW
  • Left on Wisconsin Avenue NW
  • Left on Massachusetts Avenue NW
  • Right on Waterside Drive NW
  • Merge onto Rock Creek Parkway NW
  • Left on Virginia Avenue NW
  • Left on Constitution Avenue NW
  • Right on 17th Street NW
  • Merge on Independence Avenue SW
  • Right on Maine Avenue SW
  • Merge onto I-395 / I-695 / I-295 South
  • Exit Right onto Suitland Parkway
  • Right on Forestville Road
  • Cross Allentown Road
  • Enter Joint Base Andrews via the Maryland Gate

Also expect “emergency no parking” restrictions at the following locations:

Tuesday, Dec. 4, 6 p.m. to Wednesday, Dec. 5, 3 p.m.:

  • Lowell Street NW between Wisconsin Ave NW and 34th St NW
  • Wisconsin Ave NW between Massachusetts Ave NW and Lowell St NW. Massachusetts Ave NW between Wisconsin Ave NW and Garfield St NW. Garfield St NW between Massachusetts Ave NW and 34th St NW
  • 34th St NW between Lowell St NW and Garfield St NW. Woodley Rd NW between Wisconsin Ave NW and 34th St NW. 36th St NW between Lowell St NW and Woodley St NW
  • 35th St NW between Lowell St NW and Woodley St NW

Tuesday, Dec. 4, 6 p.m. to Wednesday, Dec. 5, 6 p.m.:

  • South side of E St NW from New Jersey Ave NW to North Capitol St

Wednesday, Dec. 5, 5 a.m. to 6 p.m.:

  • North Capitol St from D St to E St

WTOP’s Kristi King and Jack Pointer contributed to this report.

