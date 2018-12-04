Expect more road closures for George HW Bush’s procession on Wed.

The funeral procession for former President George H.W. Bush will close a number of roads across the Metropolitan area on Wednesday as the late president's body is brought to the National Cathedral for services.
WASHINGTON — The funeral procession for former President George H.W. Bush will close a number of roads across the metropolitan area on Wednesday as the late president’s body is taken by motorcade to the National Cathedral.
“The motorcade is going to move relatively quickly, so any road closures that we have, we don’t anticipate they’re going to last very long,” D.C. chief of police Peter Newsham said. “So my advice to any driver who sees this is to just stand by be patient, and better yet if you can plan ahead and avoid it, that’s probably your best-case scenario.”
In a release last week, the United States Secret Service said this would be a coordinated effort on the part of local, state and federal law enforcement and public safety agencies to handle road closures and direct the public while the funeral motorcade makes its way from the Capitol rotunda to the memorial service in Northwest D.C.
The Secret Service said these routes are subject to change. For up-to-the-minute reporting on road closures, be sure to tune in to our on-air broadcast on 103.5 FM on the 8s, check the WTOP Traffic page or listen live here.
Wednesday, Dec. 5
On Wednesday, Dec. 5, the former President’s motorcade will depart from the U.S. Capitol for the National Cathedral in Northwest. Road closures between the Capitol and National Cathedral will begin at 9:15 a.m. and will last until around 11 a.m. Again, expect heavy traffic delays and closures along side roads during this time.
The motorcade will travel the following route:
Motorcade will depart the U.S. Capitol via Delaware Avenue NE
Left on Constitution Avenue NW
Right on Pennsylvania Avenue NW
Right on 15th Street NW
Left on Pennsylvania Avenue NW
Continue on Pennsylvania Avenue NW
Right on 22nd Street NW
Left on Massachusetts Avenue NW
Right on Wisconsin Avenue NW
Right into the National Cathedral Complex
Around 11 a.m., the motorcade will prepare to travel from the National Cathedral to Joint Base Andrews. This will bring closures to roads and Interstates between the cathedral and Joint Base Andrews that are expected to last until 1:30 p.m. Expect heavy traffic delays and road closures to side streets once more.
The motorcade will travel the following route:
Motorcade will depart the National Cathedral via Wisconsin Avenue NW
Left on Wisconsin Avenue NW
Left on Massachusetts Avenue NW
Right on Waterside Drive NW
Merge onto Rock Creek Parkway NW
Left on Virginia Avenue NW
Left on Constitution Avenue NW
Right on 17th Street NW
Merge on Independence Avenue SW
Right on Maine Avenue SW
Merge onto I-395 / I-695 / I-295 South
Exit Right onto Suitland Parkway
Right on Forestville Road
Cross Allentown Road
Enter Joint Base Andrews via the Maryland Gate
Also expect “emergency no parking” restrictions at the following locations: