202.5
Home » Washington, DC News » Anacostia High student killed…

Anacostia High student killed Thursday afternoon in Southeast DC

By Dan Friedell December 14, 2018 9:03 am 12/14/2018 09:03am
13 Shares

Gerald Watson, 15, was chased into the stairwell of a Southeast D.C. apartment building Thursday afternoon and shot multiple times by a pair of masked gunmen, police say.

WASHINGTON — A 15-year-old boy was chased into the stairwell of a Southeast D.C. apartment building Thursday afternoon and shot multiple times by a pair of masked gunmen, police say.

D.C. police identified the victim as Gerald Watson of Southeast, Friday morning in a news release.

Police responded to the 2900 block of Knox Place after getting reports of sounds of gunshots around 3:30 p.m. Thursday. When they arrived, they found Watson suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Watson was taken to the hospital, but he was pronounced dead.

D.C. police chief Peter Newsham called the shooting “heartbreaking.”

“We don’t want to see any life lost,” Newsham said. “But a 15-year-old kid who’s going to school, a kid with promise?”

Newsham said detectives are reviewing surveillance cameras along area where it took place on, near the D.C. border with Maryland, for any additional details about the shooters, who ran off after the attack.

“We’re asking the public if they know anything about the two suspects involved, to let us know. Probably someone saw them,” Newsham said. “It doesn’t make any sense … Who’s going to shoot a kid? We’re out here in the holiday season, it’s supposed to be a celebratory time, and now the family of a young kid is devastated about losing their son, nephew and grandson.”

Below is the area where it happened.

Police are offering a reward of up to $25,000 to anyone who can provide information that leads to the arrest or conviction of the person responsible for any homicide in D.C. Anyone with information on this incident should call police at 202-727-9099. Anyone who would like to submit information anonymously can submit tips by texting 50411.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2018 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

More News

Topics:
anacostia shooting crime Gerald Watson Latest News Local News peter newsham teenager shot Washington, DC News
700

Other Galleries

See our other photo and media galleries

Recommended
Latest
600
A journey through 2018’s top pop culture moments
Top local sports stories of 2018
Indonesia's December tsunami
Today in History: Dec. 26
How Christmas is celebrated in the world’s most remote regions
Christmas around the world
9 recipes for holiday cocktails
Celebrity birthdays Dec. 23-29
Remembering Penny Marshall
Most notable quotes of 2018
Snowstorm south of DC
Celebrity deaths
Former President George HW Bush laid to rest in Texas
Bush funeral service at National Cathedral
Lying in state at Capitol
Life of George HW Bush
Images of 2018: A world in motion
December Entertainment Guide
12 ways to eat veggies for breakfast
‘Flawless’: NASA craft lands on Mars after perilous journey
Meet WTOP's junior reporters
PHOTOS: Historic Capitol Hill church becomes multimillion-dollar condos
Best time of the year for every home improvement project
1st snow of the season hits DC region
Recipes for cold days: Winter comfort foods
Where to take the family while they visit DC
People's Choice Awards
Election Day
Travel trends
15 warm and hearty soup recipes
30 slow cooker recipes to keep you warm (and full)
Drag queens run high heels
Ghost Roads V: ‘Not all who wander are lost’ on outskirts of Frederick
Local deaths of note