202.5
Home » Washington, DC News » A child's mission to…

A child’s mission to help grows into a coat drive for the community

By Melissa Howell December 9, 2018 3:53 pm 12/09/2018 03:53pm
Share

Now in its eighth year, the Annual Warming Hearts Coat Drive began with the generosity of a 10-year-old. See photos.

WASHINGTON — Tatiana Sweeney stood in the cold outside Bin 1301 Wine Bar on U Street in front of tables piled high with coats for the Annual Warming Hearts Coat Drive.

Now in its eighth year, the event began when her son was just 10-years-old. “I went inside the store and when I came out, my son didn’t have a coat on,” said Sweeney.

Her son had given his coat to a classmate who walked by without one.

“Through casual conversation, he ended up disclosing that his family couldn’t afford coats this year,” said Sweeney.

Her son is now off to college, but Sweeney’s two younger sons and some high school students have taken time to help continue what he sparked: making sure families in need stay warm.

Her 14-year-old son, Jayden, says it’s about continuing what his brother started and having a positive impact on the community.

“It makes me feel good that I know people are going to be warm,” said Sweeney.

Kyres Dawson is a high school student also volunteering to help collect and hand out coats. “It just really shows me how fortunate I am and how I can help other people out because it’s too cold to be out here without a jacket,” said Dawson.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2018 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

More News

Topics:
Bin 1301 Wine Bar Charities coat drive Holiday News Latest News Living News Local News Melissa Howell Washington, DC News
700

Other Galleries

See our other photo and media galleries

Recommended
Latest
600
Remembering Penny Marshall
Maintaining fitness before New Year's
14 recipes for Christmas dinner
Today in History: Dec. 20
9 recipes for holiday cocktails
20+ holiday happenings around DC area
Holiday breakfast recipes
Science gifts for the stargazers in your life
Most notable quotes of 2018
Snowstorm south of DC
Celebrity deaths
Capitol Christmas tree lighting
Former President George HW Bush laid to rest in Texas
Bush funeral service at National Cathedral
Lying in state at Capitol
Life of George HW Bush
Kennedy Center Honors
Images of 2018: A world in motion
PHOTOS: National Christmas Tree lighting 2018
December Entertainment Guide
12 ways to eat veggies for breakfast
First lady unveils White House Christmas decorations
‘Flawless’: NASA craft lands on Mars after perilous journey
Meet WTOP's junior reporters
PHOTOS: Historic Capitol Hill church becomes multimillion-dollar condos
PHOTOS: 2018 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade
Best time of the year for every home improvement project
1st snow of the season hits DC region
Recipes for cold days: Winter comfort foods
Wildfires ravage California
Dogs and cats of DC mayor's office
Where to take the family while they visit DC
People's Choice Awards
Election Day
Travel trends
15 warm and hearty soup recipes
30 slow cooker recipes to keep you warm (and full)
Drag queens run high heels
Ghost Roads V: ‘Not all who wander are lost’ on outskirts of Frederick
Marine Corps Marathon
Roasting, braising, baking: Fall recipes
Local deaths of note