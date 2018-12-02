2nd man arrested in Md. kidnapping and rape near Metro station

Investigators allege that the suspect and another man forced a woman into their car at gunpoint near the Naylor Road Metro station, raped her multiple times and held her against her will for the better part of an hour.

WASHINGTON — Mark Blue was a wanted man, and he is now in custody in North Carolina, D.C. police say. Authorities found the 29-year-old and arrested him in connection with the abduction and rape of a Maryland woman this month.

Sources confirm to WTOP that Blue was arrested on a warrant in Winston-Salem, North Carolina.

D.C. police had been looking for the Northwest D.C. man for his alleged role in a crime Dec. 3 in Prince George’s County.

Investigators allege that Blue and 25-year-old Nick Savoy of Southeast D.C. forced a woman into their car at gunpoint near the Naylor Road Metro station, raped her multiple times and held her against her will for the better part of an hour.

During the hour the men held her in the car, police said, the pair used the 20-year-old victim’s debit card at an ATM, which captured a photo of one suspect.

The men let her out in a Southeast D.C. neighborhood, police said. Investigators in D.C. worked with Prince George’s County police to find both suspects.

Savoy turned himself in to police in Roanoke, Virginia, on Dec. 11.

Both Savoy and Blue face charges of rape, armed robbery and kidnapping, among others.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2018 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.