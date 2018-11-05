Whiskey, wine and puppies: Promotions to help you unwind on Election Day

If you're looking to take the edge off at the end of a long Election Day, there are plenty of events to keep you busy in the area. From whiskey to wine, from trivia to puppies, there's a little something for everyone Tuesday night.

If you’re looking to take the edge off at the end of a long Election Day, there are plenty of events to keep you busy in the area. From whiskey to wine, from trivia to puppies, there’s a little something for everyone Tuesday night (and for some, even Tuesday during the day).

Martin’s Tavern, Georgetown: Starting at 7 p.m., Jameson’s will be giving away $300 worth of free samples. It lasts as long as the money does.

Mission, Navy Yard: They’ll have 16 large-screen TVs, showing “every news channel with audio,” as well as $7 Mission Margaritas, $5 16-ounce Dos Equis drafts and $5 Patron shots.

Junction Bakery & Bistro, Del Rey: Show your “I Voted” sticker for a free 12-ounce cup of drip coffee.

Fish Market, Old Town Alexandria: They’ve got 15 TVs for the returns. as well as “drinks inspired by America’s well-known drunken presidents”: the Ulysses S. Grant Manhattan and the Grover Cleveland Martini, each for $7. Tacos are $11.99 for two as well.

Bar Deco, Downtown: The election returns will be shown in the third-floor bar, and they’ll offer $4 tacos and $7 Old Fashioneds and Manhattans.

The Bird, Logan Circle: If you come in to the Bird with an “I Voted” sticker, you can get $4 Moscow Mules. Themed cocktails and food will be available to all while results roll in on the TVs.

Pitchers DC, Adams Morgan: If you show your “I Voted” sticker at the door, your first drink is free. There will be political bingo and prizes, and local candidates for ANC will be on hand to watch results come in. The event is co-hosted by the District of Columbia Association of the Deaf.

The Looking Glass Lounge, Petworth: The bar will be hosting Election Night Trivia Fight, with a $60 bar credit as the grand prize. TVs will be tuned to election coverage.

Exiles Bar, Logan Circle: Exiles’ Election Night is sponsored by Jameson, so patrons can enjoy $6 whiskey drinks with their choice of three different kinds of Jameson.

The Dive Bar at The Darlington House, Dupont Circle: At this watch party, everyone will have something at stake — if the House flips to Democratic control, the bar will give out free shots. If both the House and the Senate flip, it will be an open bar until close.

District Winery, Navy Yard: Present your “I Voted” sticker to Ana at District Winery and you’ll receive 20 percent off your entire check.

Reliable Tavern, Petworth: If you’re from Texas and of a particular political inclination, this could be the place for you. Reliable Tavern is hosting a “DC for Beto” Election Night party. The Texas-themed bar will have food specials from soon-to-open Republic Cantina and $4 Shiner Bock all night.

14K Restaurant & Lounge at The Hamilton Hotel, Downtown: This party involves puppies. Yep, you read that right. The hotel is teaming up with Wolf Trap Animal Rescue to have five “therapy puppies” in the lobby for those who get stressed on Election Day. The bar itself will have interactive games (and big prizes) while the results are on the TVs.

Astro Doughnuts & Fried Chicken (various locations): If you’re not going out, but looking for something to bring to an election watch party, Astro has a box of voting themed doughnuts that’ll do the trick.

Logan Tavern, Logan Circle: Logan Tavern is hosting a Midterm Madness party, complete with themed cocktails and all-day happy hour. As is the case with all of these events, the results will be coming in on the TVs.

Roofers Union, Adams Morgan: The Adams Morgan fixture is offering happy hour specials all night, in addition to festive blue and red Negronis. The bar is also still having it’s weekly Geek Night special, which means all bottled beer is half-off. If that’s not enough beer, there will also be a mini-tap takeover by Silver Spring’s Denizen’s Brewing.

Barrel, Capitol Hill: If you come into Barrel with an “I Voted” sticker between 4:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m., you can buy an Old Fashioned for $1.

Upper West Side Cafe, West End: Present your “I Voted” sticker and get treated to a free draft beer.

