Street closures planned Monday for DC-area law enforcement officers memorial service

Street closures are planned for Monday morning's 47th annual Washington Area Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Service.

Street closures are planned for Monday morning’s 47th annual Washington Area Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Service.

From 6 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday, the following streets will be closed:

D Street NW, between 3rd Street and 4th Street

Indiana Avenue NW, between 4th Street and 5th Street

4th Street NW, from E Street and Indiana Avenue

During the same time, “Emergency No Parking” restrictions will be in effect on:

D Street NW, between 3rd Street and 4th Street

Indiana Avenue NW, between 4th Street and 5th Street

The service honors fallen law enforcement officers from across the D.C. region and will be held at D.C. police headquarters, located in front of the Daly building, near Judiciary Square.

A map of the area is below:

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