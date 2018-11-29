Rush-hour delivery: Woman gives birth in DC traffic

A D.C. Fire and EMS spokesman said that a 22-year-old woman went into labor while she was driving in the area by the Ellipse and the White House.

WASHINGTON — A woman delivered a baby in D.C. rush-hour traffic Thursday.

It happened around 7 p.m. in the area of 17th and C streets in Northwest D.C.

A D.C. Fire and EMS spokesman said that a 22-year-old woman went into labor while she was driving in the area by the Ellipse and the White House. She was on her way to the hospital.

When first responders arrived, the baby had already been delivered. The woman and the baby girl were taken to the hospital and are in good condition, the spokesman said.

Below is the area where it happened.

