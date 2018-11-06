202
Md. driver pleads guilty to hit-and-run that killed cyclist near National Mall

By Megan Cloherty | @ClohertyWTOP November 6, 2018 5:34 pm 11/06/2018 05:34pm
"We felt that it is very appropriate for him and for remembering him, in particular," said Hollowell’s wife, Carol Regier. (WTOP/Mike Murillo)

WASHINGTON — A Maryland man pleaded guilty Tuesday to hitting and killing a Smithsonian employee as he was cycling to work in September.

Phillip Peoples, 20, of Suitland, Maryland, admitted responsibility for the hit-and-run crash that killed 64-year-old Thomas Hendricks Hollowell of Arlington, Virginia, according to court records. Peoples was arrested in October.

Initially charged with second-degree murder, Peoples took a plea deal with the reduced charge of involuntary manslaughter, court documents reflect.

Hollowell was cycling into work at the Smithsonian National Museum of Natural History around 7:30 a.m. on Sept. 24 when he was struck near 12th and Constitution Avenue Northwest, D.C. police said. At the time, police said the driver of a dark sedan ran a red light, struck Hollowell and sped away.

His death sparked the cycling community around Washington to speak out for cyclist safety and demand action of city hall.

