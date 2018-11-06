Md. driver pleads guilty to hit-and-run that killed cyclist near National Mall

The driver of the sedan that struck and killed 64-year-old Thomas Hendricks Hollowell of Arlington, Virginia, admitted responsibility for the hit-and-run crash.

WASHINGTON — A Maryland man pleaded guilty Tuesday to hitting and killing a Smithsonian employee as he was cycling to work in September.

Phillip Peoples, 20, of Suitland, Maryland, admitted responsibility for the hit-and-run crash that killed 64-year-old Thomas Hendricks Hollowell of Arlington, Virginia, according to court records. Peoples was arrested in October.

Initially charged with second-degree murder, Peoples took a plea deal with the reduced charge of involuntary manslaughter, court documents reflect.

Hollowell was cycling into work at the Smithsonian National Museum of Natural History around 7:30 a.m. on Sept. 24 when he was struck near 12th and Constitution Avenue Northwest, D.C. police said. At the time, police said the driver of a dark sedan ran a red light, struck Hollowell and sped away.

His death sparked the cycling community around Washington to speak out for cyclist safety and demand action of city hall.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2018 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.