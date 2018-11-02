202
No foul play in death of baby boy in DC

By Teddy Gelman November 2, 2018 9:34 am 11/02/2018 09:34am
WASHINGTON — Police say there was no foul play in the death of a three-month-old baby boy in Southeast, D.C.

Just before 7 a.m. Thursday, D.C. police said they responded to reports of an unconscious baby in the 4200 block of 6th Street Southeast near Chesapeake Avenue.

The boy was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police investigated the circumstances, but said no crime occurred.

