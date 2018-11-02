No foul play in death of baby boy in DC

Police say there was no foul play in the death of a three-month-old baby boy in Southeast, D.C.

WASHINGTON — Police say there was no foul play in the death of a three-month-old baby boy in Southeast, D.C.

Just before 7 a.m. Thursday, D.C. police said they responded to reports of an unconscious baby in the 4200 block of 6th Street Southeast near Chesapeake Avenue.

The boy was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police investigated the circumstances, but said no crime occurred.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2018 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.