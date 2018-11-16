Home » Washington, DC News » DC now has crews…

DC now has crews to clear bike lanes, wheelchair cuts after snow

By Kristi King | @KingWTOP November 16, 2018 7:50 pm 11/16/2018 07:50pm
4 Shares

D.C. is doing something different this season when it comes to snow removal: There's a new "non-motorized trail" work detail specifically assigned to clearing bike paths, bridge deck sidewalks and ramps compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act at intersections.

WASHINGTON — D.C. is doing something different this season when it comes to snow removal: There’s a new “non-motorized trail” work detail specifically assigned to clearing bike paths, bridge deck sidewalks and ramps compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act at intersections.

To help accomplish that, the city purchased new equipment.

“It’s still a little too wide to do all of the (city’s) bike lanes, but it looks pretty good to do many of them, those that aren’t hemmed in by cars like the cycle track,” said Mary Cheh, chair of D.C. Council’s Committee on Transportation and the Environment.

Cheh examined the new equipment after sponsoring a roundtable discussion on D.C.’s snow removal operations plan for winter 2018-19.

Related Stories

“This piece of equipment will be much more effective in clearing bike lanes and other non-motorized trails,” said D.C. Department of Public Works Director Christopher Shorter after characterizing previous tools used for the task as “less than ideal.”

This week’s snow melted off quickly. But, more significant snowfall plowed into piles can last months, which isn’t good when sidewalk cuts get blocked by walls of snow pushed by passing plows. That has happened during previous snow events.

“You’d have to practically climb Mount Kilimanjaro to get over some of them, the mounds they’d create,” Cheh said, remembering.

Hearing about the Department of Pubic Work’s new commitment to clear ADA ramps at intersections pleases Cheh, who said it’s a quality-of-life issue.

“For some people, it might simply be dangerous. But, for others — especially for seniors or people with disabilities — it basically prevents them getting around. They can’t go. They can’t go out,” Cheh said.

She’s also happy about the focus on bike lanes. “If we really want people to use that as an alternate way of getting around, we have to remember it’s not just summer and spring and fall. It should be throughout the winter as well.”

Related Gallery

PHOTOS: 1st snow of the season hits DC region

D.C.’s first snowfall has created conditions that are cold, wet and dangerous for many commuters. It isn’t just snow either. There’s also sleet and freezing rain to contend with. See photos.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2018 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Topics:
dc council Local News mary cheh snow plow Transportation News Washington, DC News Weather News winter roads
700

Other Galleries

See our other photo and media galleries

Recommended
Latest
600
Celebrity birthdays Nov. 18-24
Celebrity deaths
1st snow of the season hits DC region
Today in History: Nov. 18
Recipes for cold days: Winter comfort foods
Photos: 2018 CMAs
Wildfires ravage California
Dogs and cats of DC mayor's office
Where to take the family while they visit DC
15 Thanksgiving turkey recipes
People's Choice Awards
November Entertainment Guide
Election Day
10 things to do in DC this fall before it freezes
Travel trends
Fall foliage comes to DC area
20 pumpkin recipes for fall
Side dishes for your Thanksgiving meal
Potato recipes for upcoming holidays
Thanksgiving dessert recipes
15 warm and hearty soup recipes
30 slow cooker recipes to keep you warm (and full)
Drag queens run high heels
Ghost Roads V: ‘Not all who wander are lost’ on outskirts of Frederick
Marine Corps Marathon
Roasting, braising, baking: Fall recipes
Local deaths of note
Fall Movie Guide