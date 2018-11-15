Snow totals for the season’s first storm

The early-season snow left varying amounts of accumulation on the D.C. area Thursday. Find out how much your area got.

WASHINGTON – The early-season snow left varying amounts of accumulation on the D.C. area Thursday, as the rain/snow line crept north in the afternoon.

Snow totals as of about 8 p.m., from Storm Team 4 meteorologists Steve Prinzivalli and Mike Stinneford:

Martinsburg, W.Va.: 8.5 inches.

Thurmont, Md.: 8.3 inches

Walkersville, Md.: 8.1 inches

Taneytown, Md.: 7.5 inches

Lovettsville, Va.: 7.2 inches

Martinsburg, Va.: 7.0 inches

Hillsboro, Va.: 6 inches

Point of Rocks, Md.: 6 inches

New Market, Md.: 5.3 inches

Westminster, Md.: 5.3 inches

Clarksburg, Md.: 5.2 inches

Winchester, Va.: 5 inches

Purcellville, Va.: 4.8 inches

Leesburg, Va.: 5.0 inches

Wolf Trap, Va.: 2.7 inches

Rockville, Md.: 2.7 inches

Columbia, Md.: 2 inches

National Zoo: 2 inches

American University: 1.5 inches

Dulles International Airport: 3 inches

Reagan National Airport: 1.4 inches

BWI Marshall: 1.7 inches

Ice also accumulated in the region, with the Shenandoah Valey hit quite badly. Below are totals as of Thursday.

Winchester, Va.: 0.25 inches

Round Hill, Va.: 0.20 inches

Bunker Hill, W.Va.: 0.20 inches

Point of Rocks, Md.: 0.10 inches

Thurmont, Md.: 0.10 inches

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2018 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.