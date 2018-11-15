Snow totals for the season’s first storm

The early-season snow left varying amounts of accumulation on the D.C. area Thursday. Find out how much your area got.
WASHINGTON – The early-season snow left varying amounts of accumulation on the D.C. area Thursday, as the rain/snow line crept north in the afternoon.
Snow totals as of about 8 p.m., from Storm Team 4 meteorologists Steve Prinzivalli and Mike Stinneford:
- Martinsburg, W.Va.: 8.5 inches.
- Thurmont, Md.: 8.3 inches
- Walkersville, Md.: 8.1 inches
- Taneytown, Md.: 7.5 inches
- Lovettsville, Va.: 7.2 inches
- Martinsburg, Va.: 7.0 inches
- Hillsboro, Va.: 6 inches
- Point of Rocks, Md.: 6 inches
- New Market, Md.: 5.3 inches
- Westminster, Md.: 5.3 inches
- Clarksburg, Md.: 5.2 inches
- Winchester, Va.: 5 inches
- Purcellville, Va.: 4.8 inches
- Leesburg, Va.: 5.0 inches
- Wolf Trap, Va.: 2.7 inches
- Rockville, Md.: 2.7 inches
- Columbia, Md.: 2 inches
- National Zoo: 2 inches
- American University: 1.5 inches
- Dulles International Airport: 3 inches
- Reagan National Airport: 1.4 inches
- BWI Marshall: 1.7 inches
Ice also accumulated in the region, with the Shenandoah Valey hit quite badly. Below are totals as of Thursday.
- Winchester, Va.: 0.25 inches
- Round Hill, Va.: 0.20 inches
- Bunker Hill, W.Va.: 0.20 inches
- Point of Rocks, Md.: 0.10 inches
- Thurmont, Md.: 0.10 inches
