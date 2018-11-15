Home » Weather News » Snow totals for the…

Snow totals for the season’s first storm

By Rick Massimo November 15, 2018 10:18 pm 11/15/2018 10:18pm
Worker clears the first snow of the season in front of the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Nov. 15, 2018. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)

WASHINGTON – The early-season snow left varying amounts of accumulation on the D.C. area Thursday, as the rain/snow line crept north in the afternoon.

Snow totals as of about 8 p.m., from Storm Team 4 meteorologists Steve Prinzivalli and Mike Stinneford:

  • Martinsburg, W.Va.: 8.5 inches.
  • Thurmont, Md.: 8.3 inches
  • Walkersville, Md.: 8.1 inches
  • Taneytown, Md.: 7.5 inches
  • Lovettsville, Va.: 7.2 inches
  • Martinsburg, Va.: 7.0 inches
  • Hillsboro, Va.: 6 inches
  • Point of Rocks, Md.: 6 inches
  • New Market, Md.: 5.3 inches
  • Westminster, Md.: 5.3 inches
  • Clarksburg, Md.: 5.2 inches
  • Winchester, Va.: 5 inches
  • Purcellville, Va.: 4.8 inches
  • Leesburg, Va.: 5.0 inches
  • Wolf Trap, Va.: 2.7 inches
  • Rockville, Md.: 2.7 inches
  • Columbia, Md.: 2 inches
  • National Zoo: 2 inches
  • American University: 1.5 inches
  • Dulles International Airport: 3 inches
  • Reagan National Airport: 1.4 inches
  • BWI Marshall: 1.7 inches

Ice also accumulated in the region, with the Shenandoah Valey hit quite badly. Below are totals as of Thursday.

  • Winchester, Va.: 0.25 inches
  • Round Hill, Va.: 0.20 inches
  • Bunker Hill, W.Va.: 0.20 inches
  • Point of Rocks, Md.: 0.10 inches
  • Thurmont, Md.: 0.10 inches

