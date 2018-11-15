Home » Weather News » PHOTOS: 1st snow of…

PHOTOS: 1st snow of the season hits DC region

By William Vitka | @vitkaWTOP November 15, 2018 1:39 pm 11/15/2018 01:39pm
WASHINGTON — Say it ain’t snow! The weather outside really is frightful Thursday, and staying home for a lot of school kids in the Washington area is surely delightful.

But D.C.’s first snowfall has created conditions that are cold, wet and dangerous for many commuters. It isn’t just snow either. There’s also sleet and freezing rain to contend with.

Check out photos of winter’s first slap of the season below.

