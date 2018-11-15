PHOTOS: 1st snow of the season hits DC region

D.C.'s first snowfall has created conditions that are cold, wet and dangerous for many commuters. It isn't just snow either. There's also sleet and freezing rain to contend with. See photos.

WASHINGTON — Say it ain’t snow! The weather outside really is frightful Thursday, and staying home for a lot of school kids in the Washington area is surely delightful.

But D.C.’s first snowfall has created conditions that are cold, wet and dangerous for many commuters. It isn’t just snow either. There’s also sleet and freezing rain to contend with.

Check out photos of winter’s first slap of the season below.

WTOP’s Mike Murillo has some unofficial snow totals from Gaithersburg, Maryland, Thursday. (WTOP/Mike Murillo)

