1 dead in Northeast DC fire at senior citizens high rise

One person died Wednesday night in a fire at a Northeast D.C. multi-story apartment building for senior citizens, D.C. Fire and EMS said.

WASHINGTON — One person died Wednesday night in a fire at a Northeast D.C. multi-story apartment building for senior citizens, D.C. Fire and EMS said.

The fire broke out around 5:30 p.m. and was confined to the first floor of the senior citizens residence in the 3200 block of Fort Lincoln Drive NE.

There were no other injuries besides the fatality, but several people were assessed on the scene for possible injuries. D.C. Fire and EMS evacuated some residents and others sheltered in place.

Update Working Fire 3200 block Ft. Lincoln Drive NE. Fire confined to 1 Apartment 1st floor of multi story senior citizens residence. Sadly, there is 1 fatality in Apt. of origin. We have evacuated some residents & sheltered others in place. EMS assessing several residents. pic.twitter.com/JnpNMg5GEz — DC Fire and EMS (@dcfireems) October 31, 2018

The victim has not been identified and no age has been released. Firefighters believe the victim was a resident of the apartment, Vito Maggiolo, a spokesman for the D.C. Fire and EMS Department told The Washington Post.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2018 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.