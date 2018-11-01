202
1 dead in Northeast DC fire at senior citizens high rise

By Madeleine Simon November 1, 2018 7:56 am 11/01/2018 07:56am
WASHINGTON — One person died Wednesday night in a fire at a Northeast D.C. multi-story apartment building for senior citizens, D.C. Fire and EMS said.

The fire broke out around 5:30 p.m. and was confined to the first floor of the senior citizens residence in the 3200 block of Fort Lincoln Drive NE.

There were no other injuries besides the fatality, but several people were assessed on the scene for possible injuries. D.C. Fire and EMS evacuated some residents and others sheltered in place.

The victim has not been identified and no age has been released. Firefighters believe the victim was a resident of the apartment, Vito Maggiolo, a spokesman for the D.C. Fire and EMS Department told The Washington Post.

