Thousands gather, stream along H Street for annual arts festival

WASHINGTON — It was postponed in September because of the severe weather Hurricane Florence was expected to bring to the area, but the one-day H Street Festival had the area teeming with life on Saturday.

Folks streamed through the H Street Corridor, walking lanes on that usually usher cars and over rails that guide street cars — all to the sounds of music from DJs, drums and the lilts and tones of hundreds of lively conversations.

“I have come here since it started. It was very small, people could come out and roam like they are now, but it was nowhere as this size is,” a photographer named Valerie told WTOP. She’s attended this event each year since it started 12 years ago.

Vendors from the D.C. area and beyond sold their artistic wares and artwork at tables and underneath tents.

“Washington is a dope city,” exclaimed Rodd Quinn, a traveling artist from Austin, Texas. He had only seen photos and videos of the city in the past. “It makes me even prouder to be an American just to be in this city.”

