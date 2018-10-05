202
DC police seek U-Haul in connection with shooting that wounded 2 women

By Jack Moore October 5, 2018 9:58 am 10/05/2018 09:58am
WASHINGTON — Two women standing in front of a Chinese carryout in Southeast D.C. late Thursday night were injured in a shooting involving a U-Haul truck.

The women were in front of the carryout at 306 Southern Avenue, near the border with Maryland, when the U-Haul truck drove past at about 11:15 p.m. and someone inside began shooting, according to the police report.

A spokesperson for D.C. police said two women were shot but were conscious and breathing when law enforcement responded.

Three witnesses saw the shooting and reported the U-Haul truck fled northbound on Southern Avenue after the shooting, according to the police report.

Police said they are continuing to investigate the shooting.

WTOP’s Andrea Cambron contributed to this report.

