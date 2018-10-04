PHOTOS: Scenes from Kavanaugh protests

The Senate's vote on Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh approaches, with the completion of an FBI report on sexual misconduct allegations. On Thursday afternoon, Anti-Kavanaugh protesters marched along Constitution Avenue to the Supreme Court Building and then protested inside the Capitol as well as the Hart Senate Office Building.

WASHINGTON — The Senate’s vote on Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh approaches, with the completion of an FBI report on sexual misconduct allegations.

On Thursday afternoon, Anti-Kavanaugh protesters marched along Constitution Avenue to the Supreme Court Building and then protested inside the Capitol as well as in Senate office buildings.

In all, 293 were arrested “for unlawfully demonstrating” in the Hart building, U.S. Capitol Police said, and nine were arrested on the fourth floor of the Dirksen Senate Office Building.

Here are scenes from the protests.

Anti-Kavanaugh protesters marched Thursday afternoon. (WTOP/Alejandro Alvarez)

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2018 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.