PHOTOS: Scenes from Kavanaugh protests

By Jack Pointer October 4, 2018 7:01 pm 10/04/2018 07:01pm
WASHINGTON — The Senate’s vote on Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh approaches, with the completion of an FBI report on sexual misconduct allegations.

On Thursday afternoon, Anti-Kavanaugh protesters marched along Constitution Avenue to the Supreme Court Building and then protested inside the Capitol as well as in Senate office buildings.

In all, 293 were arrested “for unlawfully demonstrating” in the Hart building, U.S. Capitol Police said, and nine were arrested on the fourth floor of the Dirksen Senate Office Building.

Here are scenes from the protests.

Brett Kavanaugh Congress News jack pointer Local News Supreme Court News Washington, DC News

