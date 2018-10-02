202
Passes once again required for admission to African-American history museum

By Rick Massimo October 2, 2018 5:33 pm 10/02/2018 05:33pm
The Washington Monument is reflected in a window of the National Museum of African American History and Culture in Washington, Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2016, during a press preview. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

WASHINGTON — The National Museum of African-American History and Culture is going back to their traditional admission system for the rest of the year.

Last month, the hugely popular museum held what they called Walk-Up Weekdays, but with the passing of September they’ve returned to requiring passes that are only good at a particular date and time, and obtained in advance, to get in.

The museum will do Walk-Up Weekdays again in January. The timed passes for January — which apply to the weekends — will be made available Wednesday, Oct. 3, at 9 a.m.

The museum also makes some same-day passes available at 6:30 a.m. each day until they run out, and a limited number of walk-up tickets are available at 1 p.m. each weekday.

All tickets are free. You can check availability on the museum’s website.

Topics:
National African American History Museum national museum of african american history and culture Washington, DC News
