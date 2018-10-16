Man in a wheelchair struck by a car in DC

It's unclear whether the victim was on the road or the sidewalk. Police say the driver fled the scene.

WASHINGTON — A man in a wheelchair was flown to an area hospital with extremely critical injuries after he was hit by a car in D.C. Tuesday.

The crash happened just before 5 p.m. between Mellon Street and Martin Luther King Avenue in Southeast.

Pedestrian struck at the 600 Block of Mellon Street and Martin Luther King Jr Ave SE. Individual was in a wheelchair and was airlifted to a hospital with serious injuries. pic.twitter.com/yVTKOCVf5W — DC Fire and EMS (@dcfireems) October 16, 2018

The man was crossing the street on his way to a nearby homeless shelter when he was hit, a friend told NBC4 Washington. Police say the driver fled the scene.

