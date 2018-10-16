202
Man in a wheelchair struck by a car in DC

By Rob Woodfork October 16, 2018 10:36 pm 10/16/2018 10:36pm
WASHINGTON — A man in a wheelchair was flown to an area hospital with extremely critical injuries after he was hit by a car in D.C. Tuesday.

The crash happened just before 5 p.m. between Mellon Street and Martin Luther King Avenue in Southeast.

The man was crossing the street on his way to a nearby homeless shelter when he was hit, a friend told NBC4 Washington. Police say the driver fled the scene.

Topics:
dc crime hit and run Local News Washington, DC News
