Man fatally injured after falling off electric wheelchair at Metro station

By Carlos Prieto October 10, 2018 5:10 pm 10/10/2018 05:10pm
WASHINGTON — A man has died Wednesday after falling off his electric wheelchair while taking the escalator at the Columbia Heights Metro station.

It happened just after 1:30 p.m. Wednesday.

The man pushed the button for the elevator, which Metro said was working, but then decided to take the escalator while on his electric wheelchair.

While on the escalator, the man fell backward and suffered a fatal injury. His wheelchair then fell on top of him.

