Man arrested after fatal Northeast DC stabbing

A D.C. man was arrested Wednesday in connection to a fatal stabbing that happened Tuesday night in Northeast D.C. Police are also still looking for the pickup truck that was stolen after the stabbing.

WASHINGTON — A D.C. man was arrested Wednesday in connection to a fatal stabbing that took place Tuesday night in Northeast D.C.

Antione Little, 42, was charged with first-degree murder, D.C. police said.

Around 10:37 p.m. Tuesday, police said officers were flagged down on the 3700 block of Minnesota Avenue Northeast where they found a man suffering from a stab wound.

The man was taken to a hospital where he later died. Police identified the victim as Curtis Barnum, 53, of Southeast D.C.

Police said the suspect took Barnum’s vehicle and drove away from Minnesota Avenue after the stabbing. Officers patrolling the area spotted the vehicle, but the suspect was able to escape.

Little was arrested the following day.

Police said they are still looking for Barnum’s vehicle. Below is a picture of the white 2010 Ford F-150 with Maryland tags 6DA0780. There’s also damage to the front of the truck.

Barnum was apparently known for giving his neighbors in need rides in his truck, NBC Washington reported. His sister, Wendii Burstion, told NBC Washington, “If you needed a ride, he would give it to you. If he had five, he would give you two-fifty. That was Curtis. Whatever else was going on, my brother had a great heart.”

Below is a map of the area where the stabbing happened.

Anyone with information about this case can call police at 202-727-9099 or text their tip to 50411.

