Boy in hospital after being shot in Southeast DC

WASHINGTON — A teenage boy was taken to a hospital Monday night after he was shot in Southeast D.C.

The D.C. police said the boy was conscious and breathing when he was taken to the hospital after the shooting, which happened just after 8 p.m. on Stanton Road.

WTOP’s news partner, NBC Washington, reported that the boy’s condition deteriorated from there, and he was admitted to surgery. NBC Washington reported that he is 14 years old and was shot more than once in the upper body. It’s not known whether the boy was targeted or whether the shooting was random.

Police are working to establish a motive and identify suspects.

WTOP’s Teddy Gelman contributed to this report.

