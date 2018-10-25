Anacostia High School security guard arrested for having sex with a minor while on duty

Joseph Smith, 39, of Northeast D.C., was arrested and charged with first-degree sexual abuse of a minor on Oct. 19 for having sex with a 17-year-old girl while Smith was on duty.

Joseph Smith, 39, of Northeast D.C., was arrested and charged with first-degree sexual abuse of a minor on Oct. 19.

Smith was on duty as a security guard at Anacostia High School in Southeast D.C. when he had sex with the girl just after 5 p.m. on Oct. 18, D.C. police said.

