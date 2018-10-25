202
Anacostia High School security guard arrested for having sex with a minor while on duty

By Sarah Gibson October 25, 2018 3:03 pm 10/25/2018 03:03pm
WASHINGTON — A high school security guard was arrested for having sexual contact with a 17-year-old girl while he was on duty.

Joseph Smith, 39, of Northeast D.C., was arrested and charged with first-degree sexual abuse of a minor on Oct. 19.

Smith was on duty as a security guard at Anacostia High School in Southeast D.C. when he had sex with the girl just after 5 p.m. on Oct. 18, D.C. police said.

Topics:
anacostia high school Local News security guard sex abuse sex act with a minor Washington, DC News
