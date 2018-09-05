202
Man dead after being pinned by car in DC

By Kristi King | @KingWTOP
and Jack Pointer September 5, 2018 12:45 pm 09/05/2018 12:45pm
An incident involving a person with "fatal injuries" occurred in the 2300 block of Tunlaw Road Northwest.

WASHINGTON — A man was pinned by a vehicle and died in D.C.’s Glover Park neighborhood, and police are investigating.

It appears to be an accident, police Capt. Robert Glover told reporters Wednesday afternoon.

First responders were called to a private driveway in an alley in the 2300 block of Tunlaw Road Northwest around 9:48 a.m. D.C. Fire and EMS is also at the scene, and investigators include specialists from the police’s car crash team.

Glover declined to identify the victim or provide additional details until next of kin could be notified.

Topics:
bicycle fatality glover park jack pointer kristi king Local News Washington, DC News

