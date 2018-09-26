202
Home » Washington, DC News » Police still looking for…

Police still looking for suspects involved in Benning Road shootings

By Teta Alim | @teta_alim September 26, 2018 8:17 pm 09/26/2018 08:17pm
Share
D.C. police are still looking for the suspect (pictured here in the red puffy vest) who was involved in the fatal shooting of 25-year-old Marquiawn Williams on Benning Road Northeast. (Courtesy D.C. police)

WASHINGTON — Though one man has been arrested in connection to a shooting last Friday in Northeast D.C. that hospitalized four people, police said they are still looking for a second suspect. And, in a shooting Monday in that same block of Benning Road, police need help identifying another suspect.

Michael Ross, 26, of Southeast D.C. was arrested Tuesday in connection to last Friday’s shooting in the 1800 block of Benning Road Northeast. He has been charged with assault with intent to kill, D.C. police Chief Peter Newsham said in a brief news conference Wednesday night.

Police are still looking for the second suspect in the shooting: Anthony Farmer, 27, of Northeast D.C., also wanted for assault with intent to kill.

Anthony Farmer, 27, of Northeast D.C. (Courtesy D.C. police)

Around 11:10 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 21, officers found four people with gunshot wounds in the 1800 block of Benning Road. They were taken to the hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening, police said.

Days later, another shooting happened on the same block of Benning Road. Around 7:30 p.m. Monday, police said 25-year-old Marquiawn Williams, of Northeast D.C., was shot multiple times. He was taken to a hospital where he later died.

Police have not identified the suspect in this shooting, but have released surveillance footage and are asking the public for help in identifying the suspect.

“We are absolutely convinced that somebody knows who this person is,” Newsham said.

Below is a video of the suspect from Monday’s shooting.


Newsham said that thanks to surveillance cameras, police were able to quickly identify suspects involved in the shooting. “Both of these cases were really closed because of images we were able to get from video cameras that we have here in our city,” he said.

“I think these two cases illustrate how invaluable this tool can be to law enforcement in stopping the violence that’s occurring in our community.”

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser, who was also at Wednesday night’s news conference, said, “Regardless of the motive, this type of violent crime is disturbing, outrageous and it certainly highlights a desperate need to get illegal guns out of our community.”

D.C. Council member Kenyan McDuffie, D-Ward 5, asked anyone with information about the recent shootings to come forward. “I’m pleading with you,” he said.

“All of us have to take gun violence very seriously,” Newsham added.

Those with information about either of the shootings can call D.C. police at 202-727-9099 or text their information to 50411.

Related Stories

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2018 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Topics:
benning road crime dc police DC Shooting Local News surveillance video suspects Washington, DC News
Advertiser Content


700
Recommended
Latest

Don't Miss

PHOTOS: DC athletes pose with furry friends

D.C. sports fans and avid animal lovers unite: A new book from the Humane Rescue Alliance features glossy photos of star athletes and some cuddly teammates. See photos.

500

Federal News Radio

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500