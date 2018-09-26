Police still looking for suspects involved in Benning Road shootings

A shooting last Friday and a fatal shooting Monday all took place in the 1800 block of Benning Road Northeast. Though D.C. police have already arrested one man connected to one of the shootings, they are still looking for other suspects.

WASHINGTON — Though one man has been arrested in connection to a shooting last Friday in Northeast D.C. that hospitalized four people, police said they are still looking for a second suspect. And, in a shooting Monday in that same block of Benning Road, police need help identifying another suspect.

Michael Ross, 26, of Southeast D.C. was arrested Tuesday in connection to last Friday’s shooting in the 1800 block of Benning Road Northeast. He has been charged with assault with intent to kill, D.C. police Chief Peter Newsham said in a brief news conference Wednesday night.

Police are still looking for the second suspect in the shooting: Anthony Farmer, 27, of Northeast D.C., also wanted for assault with intent to kill.

Around 11:10 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 21, officers found four people with gunshot wounds in the 1800 block of Benning Road. They were taken to the hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening, police said.

Days later, another shooting happened on the same block of Benning Road. Around 7:30 p.m. Monday, police said 25-year-old Marquiawn Williams, of Northeast D.C., was shot multiple times. He was taken to a hospital where he later died.

Police have not identified the suspect in this shooting, but have released surveillance footage and are asking the public for help in identifying the suspect.

“We are absolutely convinced that somebody knows who this person is,” Newsham said.

Below is a video of the suspect from Monday’s shooting.



Newsham said that thanks to surveillance cameras, police were able to quickly identify suspects involved in the shooting. “Both of these cases were really closed because of images we were able to get from video cameras that we have here in our city,” he said.

“I think these two cases illustrate how invaluable this tool can be to law enforcement in stopping the violence that’s occurring in our community.”

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser, who was also at Wednesday night’s news conference, said, “Regardless of the motive, this type of violent crime is disturbing, outrageous and it certainly highlights a desperate need to get illegal guns out of our community.”

D.C. Council member Kenyan McDuffie, D-Ward 5, asked anyone with information about the recent shootings to come forward. “I’m pleading with you,” he said.

“All of us have to take gun violence very seriously,” Newsham added.

Those with information about either of the shootings can call D.C. police at 202-727-9099 or text their information to 50411.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2018 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.