‘We’re sick of it’: Gunfire near DC neighborhood anti-crime walk

WASHINGTON — Concerned residents joined police in a neighborhood anti-crime walk on Benning Road, in the Northeast D.C. neighborhood where four people were wounded in a shooting Friday — and another shooting occurred.

Early Tuesday morning a man was shot several times in the 6200 block of Eastern Ave. NE, near a Shell gas station. He was taken to the hospital in cardiac arrest.

Monday night, gunfire didn’t deter frustrated residents who organized a crime walk to make their neighborhood safer.

“Our walk was punctuated by a call that there’s another shooting over here,” said ANC Commissioner Kathy Henderson. “This is absolutely unbelievable.”

D.C. police responded to four shootings Monday. Homicide detectives responded to a man who was found found suffering from a gunshot wound and unresponsive at 14th Street and Downing Place, NE.

Friday night, in the same 1800 block of Benning Road NE, four men and a woman were hurt in the shooting, but are expected to survive.

“We’re not tolerating this type of violence in our community,” Henderson told NBC Washington. “This has to stop — we’re sick of it.”

Six men were killed over the weekend in the District in several shootings.

