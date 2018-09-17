Boy shot, hospitalized after shooting near Anacostia Metro station

A boy has been hospitalized after suffering from a gunshot wound in Southeast D.C. near the Anacostia Metro station.

WASHINGTON — A boy has been hospitalized after suffering from a gunshot wound in Southeast D.C. near the Anacostia Metro station.

He is being treated for non-life threatening injuries.

D.C. police say the shooting occurred around 7:30 p.m.

Police say they are looking for two black males, wearing all black.

Below is a map of where the shooting occurred.

This story is developing and will be updated with information as it comes in.

