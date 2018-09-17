202
Boy shot, hospitalized after shooting near Anacostia Metro station

September 17, 2018
WASHINGTON — A boy has been hospitalized after suffering from a gunshot wound in Southeast D.C. near the Anacostia Metro station.

He is being treated for non-life threatening injuries.

D.C. police say the shooting occurred around 7:30 p.m.

Police say they are looking for two black males, wearing all black.

Below is a map of where the shooting occurred.

This story is developing and will be updated with information as it comes in. 

anacostia metro crime dc police Local News shooting Washington, DC News
