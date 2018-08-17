202
Home » Washington, DC News » 'These are our boys':…

‘These are our boys’: DC’s Little League heroes celebrated

By Mike Murillo | @MikeMurilloWTOP August 17, 2018 10:00 pm 08/17/2018 10:00pm
Share

WASHINGTON — With the Washington Nationals’ Racing Presidents running not far behind them, the Mamie Johnson Little League team burst through a paper banner reading “congratulations” and “D.C. champs.”

It was part of a celebration for the team that this season became the first predominantly African-American team to make it to the Little League Mid-Atlantic Regional. Their journey to the Little League World Series ended early after a loss to a team from Berlin, Maryland, in the regional.

“They gave all they had, but we just came up short,” said Keith Barnes, the team’s coach.

At the Washington Nationals Youth Baseball Academy in Southeast D.C., the major league team hosted a party for the local Little League heroes. Many of the young athletes learned to play baseball at the facility.

And even after a dinner served by the Racing Presidents, the young athletes still had the appetite to play ball.


Academy Vice President Tal Alter said it was great watching the young players make D.C. proud. “It brings tears to my eyes. I think a lot of people feel this way, but these are our boys,” Alter said.

For team mom Cathy Markel, she said the team made the D.C. area proud and showed that anyone from anywhere can go the distance in baseball. “For the community, it meant that anything is possible and that, if you can dream it, you can do it,” she said.

Twelve-year-old outfielder Joshua Young said he enjoyed the bit of freedom the young players got when they stayed in dorms while in Bristol, Connecticut, for the regional.

He added that this season isn’t one he’ll soon forget. “The fun that we had working together, and the teamwork we had, and the home runs we had, and the hard hits we had — it just felt great.”

Related Stories

 

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2018 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Topics:
little league Little League Baseball Local News Mamie Johnson Little League Other Sports News Sports washington nationals youth baseball academy Washington, DC News Washington, DC Sports youth sports

Other Galleries

See our other photo and media galleries

500
Recommended
Latest
600
Kavanaugh, Ford testify on Capitol Hill
DC Fashion Week gets couture farewell
Celebrity birthdays Sept. 30-Oct. 6
Today in History: Sept. 30
20 pumpkin recipes for fall
Harford County shooting
Fall Movie Guide
PHOTOS: 2018 Emmy Awards
Florence thrashing coast
Hurricane Florence: Before the storm
15 warm and hearty soup recipes
New York Fashion Week
Best places to go apple picking this fall
20 of the best DC-area fall festivals
‘Embodiment of America’: Traffic stops as locals pay respects to Sen. John McCain
Who else is buried at US Naval Academy Cemetery in Annapolis?
Remembering John McCain
PHOTOS: Aretha Franklin’s farewell
John McCain’s life and career
MTV Video Music Awards
Celebrity deaths
Local deaths of note
PHOTOS: Remembering Aretha Franklin
Shooting at the Capital Gazette
25 best places to visit in the US