DC Little League city champs show Nats a thing or two

City champions Mamie Johnson Little League team visit the Washington Nationals Youth Baseball Academy and get pointers from the professionals. See photos.

WASHINGTON — For the first time in 31 years of Little League Baseball in D.C., a team that comprises of mostly black youths has won the city title and is advancing to the regional tournament.

“We just feel proud to represent the city well,” said Mamie Johnson Little League President Keith Barnes. The Southeast D.C. team was founded just in 2015.

“It’s been crazy,” Barnes said of all the attention the team has received since winning the championship. “It’s been great for the community. It’s been great for the academy. It’s been great for the families. It’s been great for everybody.”

Team members are finding it all hard to believe as well. “I didn’t expect it to be this big, everybody coming out, supporting us,” Jayden Brown said.

“It’s just really shocking. I didn’t know how much of an impact we made,” Langston Speed said.

Everyone on the team participates in some way with the Washington Nationals Youth Baseball Academy, where Nats player Anthony Rendon is a board member.

“A lot of black and brown kids aren’t being introduced to the game, and I think that was a big part of the Nats Academy coming over on this side of the river. And, I think it has thrived,” said Rendon, who was visiting the team Thursday.

He also noted the good work the academy does off the diamond.

“At one point in time, baseball’s not going to be there for them. So, for them to be able to get out to see the world and get an education (so they) can thrive in any kind of workforce they choose — I think that’s bigger than the game of baseball,” Rendon said.

“Got little girls asking for your autographs yet?” @Nationals Anthony Randon jokes with kids from Mamie Johnson Little League DC at the Washington Nationals Youth Baseball Academy in SE, DC. @MJLLinDC @natsacademy @WTOP pic.twitter.com/HqreTBwjyb — Kristi King (@kingWTOP) August 2, 2018

Charlie Sperduto, the senior manager of baseball and softball operations at Washington Nationals Youth Baseball Academy, describes the academy as a holistic enrichment program.

“A youth development program first and foremost,” Sperduto said. There are lessons in science, math and literacy offered in the academy’s eight classrooms. There’s an organic garden and a “learning kitchen,” along with nutrition education about healthy eating habits.

“It’s centered around making math and science fun,” Sperduto said. “It’s experiential learning for our scholar athletes.”

Around 150 children in grades three to eight are enrolled in the academy. They all live in Wards 7 and 8. There also are programs for children in other underserved communities in the city.

“There’s probably nothing like this anywhere in the country,” said Gerome Young, whose son, Joshua, is on the team. “It gives them mentoring programs. And, it provides a needed safe haven, place for them to come and enjoy themselves.”

Other area teams also are advancing to regional Little League tournaments in Virginia.

Alexandria’s Junior League southeast regional is in Fort Meyers, Florida. Their game is at noon Friday. The Loudoun South Little League (10/11/12) team is in the Southeast regional tournament. Their first game in Warner Robins, Georgia, is scheduled for 1 p.m. Friday.

“This is definitely unusual,” said Joe Soricelli, president of Loudoun South Little League. “This is the first year we’ve won at the state level. And, for our entire district, which includes most of Loudoun County, this is the first time anyone has gone on to the regional tournament.”

Soricelli believes the team will advance far in the tournament because he said there are no stand outs — all 13 kids on the squad are really strong players.

