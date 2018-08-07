DC-area Little League teams still in the running for World Series

D.C.'s Mamie Johnson Little League is hanging on in the mid-Atlantic Regional in Connecticut. Virginia's Loudoun Little League South is making its way through the Southeast Regional in Georgia.

WASHINGTON — D.C.’s Mamie Johnson Little League is getting lots of love as they aim for a spot at the Little League World Series this year.

Following their D.C. title win, the squad is the first predominantly black team to advance to the mid-Atlantic Regional.

To help get the team to Bristol, Connecticut, Baltimore Orioles outfielder Adam Jones donated $8,500 toward transportation. Airbnb gave the team travel vouchers so 14 families of players and staff could book places to stay.

The team lost Sunday 10-2 against a team from New York, but it’s a dual elimination tournament, so the D.C. champs have another chance. Their next game is 10 a.m. Tuesday against a team from Maryland.

Representing Virginia in the Southeast Regional, Loudoun Little League South is doing well in Georgia. After beating a West Virginia team 7-4 Monday, the team’s next game is 6 p.m. Tuesday.

This year’s Little League World Series will be in Pennsylvania, starting Thursday, Aug. 16.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2018 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.