DC-area Little League teams still in the running for World Series

By Teta Alim | @teta_alim
and Kristi King August 7, 2018 4:32 am 08/07/2018 04:32am
The Mamie Johnson Little League team get an inside look at Nationals Stadium on Thursday, Aug. 2, 2018. (Courtesy Washington Nationals Baseball Club)

WASHINGTON — D.C.’s Mamie Johnson Little League is getting lots of love as they aim for a spot at the Little League World Series this year.

Following their D.C. title win, the squad is the first predominantly black team to advance to the mid-Atlantic Regional.

To help get the team to Bristol, Connecticut, Baltimore Orioles outfielder Adam Jones donated $8,500 toward transportation. Airbnb gave the team travel vouchers so 14 families of players and staff could book places to stay.

The team lost Sunday 10-2 against a team from New York, but it’s a dual elimination tournament, so the D.C. champs have another chance. Their next game is 10 a.m. Tuesday against a team from Maryland.

Representing Virginia in the Southeast Regional, Loudoun Little League South is doing well in Georgia. After beating a West Virginia team 7-4 Monday, the team’s next game is 6 p.m. Tuesday.

This year’s Little League World Series will be in Pennsylvania, starting Thursday, Aug. 16.

Topics:
baseball little league Little League Baseball Local News Loudoun Little League South mamie johnson Mamie Johnson Little League Other Sports News Sports Washington, DC Sports
