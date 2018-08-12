String of overnight robberies in DC may be connected

D.C. police are investigating a string of armed robberies that occurred Saturday night and early Sunday morning near the Georgia Avenue-Petworth Metro station.

WASHINGTON — D.C. police are investigating a string of armed robberies that occurred Saturday night and early Sunday morning near the Georgia Avenue-Petworth Metro station.

The suspect descriptions are similar in each incident. Both suspects in the five incidents were armed with a handgun, according to police.

The first reported incident happened before 8 p.m. Saturday on the 1400 block of Euclid Street Northwest. Police say they are on the lookout for two black men connected to the robbery. A man with short dreads was armed with a handgun and wearing black jeans. The other suspect was wearing a white T-shirt.

Police also reported an armed robbery at 11:35 p.m. on the intersection of 14th Street and Spring Road Northwest. Police say they were looking for an armed black man with short hair wearing a white short-sleeved shirt and bluejeans. The second suspect is a black man with shoulder-length dreadlocks, wearing a black short-sleeved shirt and black jeans.

At 1:06 a.m. on Sunday, a robbery occurred on the intersection of Georgia Avenue and Jefferson Street Northwest. Police say they are looking for a black man with a short haircut, wearing a white T-shirt and bluejeans. He was armed with a handgun. The other suspect is a black man armed with a handgun, with shoulder length dreadlocks, wearing a white T-shirt and black jeans, police say.

A robbery also occurred a 1:25 a.m. Sunday in the intersection of Georgia Avenue and Otis Place Northwest. One of the suspects is an armed black man with a short haircut, wearing a white short-sleeved shirt and shorts. The other suspect is described as an armed black man with shoulder-length dreadlocks.

Another robbery happened at 2:30 a.m. in the intersection of Georgia Avenue and Princeton Place Northwest. Police say the first suspect is a black man with a short haircut, wearing a white short-sleeved shirt and shorts. The other suspect had should-length dreadlocks and was armed with a handgun.

Anyone with information on the suspects or incidents should call D.C. police at 202-727-9099.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2018 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.