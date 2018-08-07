202
Refrigerator powered by extension cord caused DC fire

August 7, 2018
A Monday evening house fire in Northwest D.C., which officials say was caused by a malfunctioning refrigerator powered by an extension cord, displaced at least two people.

D.C. Fire and EMS responded to the blaze at two two-story row houses on the 5700 block of 3rd Street Northwest at around 7 p.m.

Fire officials on the scene said the heavy fire was near the back porch of one home and extended inside and into the attic. The row house to the right of where the fire originated was also damaged.

Investigators determined that an electrical fault related to the refrigerator powered by an extension cord caused the fire.

“Extension cords powering large appliances like air conditioners or refrigerators will overheat and ignite,” said DC Fire and EMS in a tweet.

No injuries were reported.

