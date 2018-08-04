Police search for man behind 3 sexual assault reports in NW DC

Police are asking for the public's help identifying a suspect who sexually assaulted multiple women near Logan Circle in Northwest D.C. earlier this week.

WASHINGTON — Police are asking for the public’s help identifying a suspect who sexually assaulted multiple women near Logan Circle in Northwest D.C. earlier this week.

D.C. police say the same man has been described in all three reports, as a white male, between 25 to 35 years of age, around 6 feet tall, with an athletic build. He was last seen wearing a sleeveless dark hooded shirt, dark shorts and running shoes.

Around 10:30 p.m., the suspect lifted a woman’s dress and rubbed against her in the 1500 block of R Street Northwest, police say. He then fled the scene.

A minute later, police say the suspect exposed himself to another victim in the same area through a fence. The suspect followed her when she tried to get away. She eventually fled the scene and notified police.

Under an hour later and four blocks away, around 11:15 p.m., police say the suspect approached a third victim from behind and touched her without her permission at the 1500 block of P Street Northwest. He then fled the scene.

Detectives say they are investigating the possibility that all three cases are related.

Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 202-727-9099 or text to 50411. There is currently a reward of up to $1,000 offered to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest or indictment of anyone responsible for a crime committed in the District.

Below is a map of the area where two of the three assaults occurred.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2018 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.