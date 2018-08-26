202
Police give all clear after report of suspicious package at National Mall

By Ana Srikanth August 26, 2018 1:52 pm 08/26/2018 01:52pm
WASHINGTON — Police in D.C. have confirmed that the investigation into a suspicious package reported at the National Mall is complete.

Police have given the all-clear and say roads will reopen shortly.

Constitution Avenue was blocked both ways between 14th Street NW and 9th Street NW because of the police activity. Drivers were warned about major delays at the 12th Street Tunnel northbound of Constitution Avenue.

The area includes Smithsonian’s National Museum of American History and National Museum of African American History and Culture.

