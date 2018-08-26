Police give all clear after report of suspicious package at National Mall

Police have given the all-clear after investigating reports of a suspicious package near the National Mall. Roads will reopen shortly.

WASHINGTON — Police in D.C. have confirmed that the investigation into a suspicious package reported at the National Mall is complete.

WTOP Traffic Center

Police have given the all-clear and say roads will reopen shortly.

Constitution Avenue was blocked both ways between 14th Street NW and 9th Street NW because of the police activity. Drivers were warned about major delays at the 12th Street Tunnel northbound of Constitution Avenue.

The area includes Smithsonian’s National Museum of American History and National Museum of African American History and Culture.

Below is a map of where the investigation took place.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2018 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.