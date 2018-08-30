202
Home » Washington, DC News » Nightlife parking rules: DC…

Nightlife parking rules: DC to start towing cars parked in Dupont ride-hailing zones

By Alejandro Alvarez August 30, 2018 12:22 pm 08/30/2018 12:22pm
5 Shares

WASHINGTON — D.C. transportation officials say crews will start towing cars illegally parked in special ride-hailing pickup and drop-off zones near Dupont Circle starting Thursday.

The night-time curbside parking restrictions were first implemented last October as a way of decreasing congestion and safeguarding pedestrians around Dupont Circle’s bustling nightlife.

Last year, the District Department of Transportation (DDOT) told WTOP that the program was an effort to “avoid conflicts (and) create some curb space that allows safe drop-off and pickup zones.”

A year later, DDOT is deeming the program said the new rules were ‘well received’ and officials are pouring more resources into parking enforcement.

The pickup and drop-off only zones apply to Connecticut Avenue, from Dupont Circle south to Rhode Island Avenue and M Street.

Parking is prohibited in these areas between 10 p.m. and 7 a.m. from Thursday to Saturday night.

A map of restricted parking areas south of Dupont Circle. (Courtesy District Department of Transportation)

 

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2018 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

More News

Topics:
alejandro alvarez connecticut avenue DC parking ddot dupont circle Latest News Local News nightlife Transportation News Washington, DC News
Advertiser Content


700
Recommended
Latest

Don't Miss

PHOTOS: DC athletes pose with furry friends

D.C. sports fans and avid animal lovers unite: A new book from the Humane Rescue Alliance features glossy photos of star athletes and some cuddly teammates. See photos.

500

Federal News Radio

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500