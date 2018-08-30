Nightlife parking rules: DC to start towing cars parked in Dupont ride-hailing zones

Starting Aug. 30, parking your car in the wrong place at the wrong time along Connecticut Avenue could get it towed.

WASHINGTON — D.C. transportation officials say crews will start towing cars illegally parked in special ride-hailing pickup and drop-off zones near Dupont Circle starting Thursday.

The night-time curbside parking restrictions were first implemented last October as a way of decreasing congestion and safeguarding pedestrians around Dupont Circle’s bustling nightlife.

Last year, the District Department of Transportation (DDOT) told WTOP that the program was an effort to “avoid conflicts (and) create some curb space that allows safe drop-off and pickup zones.”

A year later, DDOT is deeming the program said the new rules were ‘well received’ and officials are pouring more resources into parking enforcement.

The pickup and drop-off only zones apply to Connecticut Avenue, from Dupont Circle south to Rhode Island Avenue and M Street.

Parking is prohibited in these areas between 10 p.m. and 7 a.m. from Thursday to Saturday night.

