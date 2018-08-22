Metrobus hits woman, girl in Northwest DC

A Metrobus struck a woman and child in D.C.'s Chevy Chase neighborhood Wednesday afternoon, trapping the woman under the bus.

A woman and girl were struck by the bus near Broad Branch Road and McKinley Street in Northwest D.C. around 3:30 p.m. D.C. Fire and EMS responded and safely extricated the woman, who was partially trapped under the bus.

The woman and child were transported to the hospital with serious, non-life threatening injuries.

First responders said they believe the two were together when they were hit, D.C. Fire and EMS spokesman Vito Maggiolo said.

