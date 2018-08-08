DC man faces 13-year prison sentence for sexual assault of teen daughter

A Northwest D.C. man who prosecutors said repeatedly abused his teenage daughter over several years was sentenced to prison Wednesday.

The man, who was not identified to protect the victim’s privacy, was sentenced to 13 years in prison. The 43-year-old, formerly of Northwest D.C., pleaded guilty in March to child sexual abuse charges, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia said in a news release.

Prosecutors said the man sexually abused his biological daughter from when she was age 12 to 16. The victim reported the abuse to authorities after an incident last September, when the man forced her to drink so much alcohol that she became ill and passed out; he then assaulted her, prosecutors said.

The defendant admitted to the victim that he secretly gave her birth control medicine and told her to lie to police about his actions, and prosecutors said law enforcement officials had recorded this exchange.

The defendant has been in custody since last September, when he was arrested, prosecutors said. At the time, prosecutors said he was on supervised released after serving over 11 years in prison on drug charges.

